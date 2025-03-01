Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $601,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 24,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

