Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.49. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,452 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lavoro from $6.25 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Lavoro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Lavoro Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.38). Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lavoro stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lavoro were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

