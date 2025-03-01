LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW) Short Interest Down 87.7% in February

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LeddarTech Stock Performance
LeddarTech stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,797. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.
LeddarTech Company Profile
