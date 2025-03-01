LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.66. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

