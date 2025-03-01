Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Cut by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth $217,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 35.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 73,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $119.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

