Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 36.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 164.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LII. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $702.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $536.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $617.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.85.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $601.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.63 and a 1-year high of $682.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.48. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,864.40. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

