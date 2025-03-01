LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

LifeVantage has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.84. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Insider Activity at LifeVantage

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 3.46%.

In other LifeVantage news, Director Raymond B. Greer sold 8,000 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,653.20. The trade was a 7.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFVN. Craig Hallum began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LifeVantage in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Articles

