Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,562 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

