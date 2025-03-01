Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $180.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

