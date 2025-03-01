Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,230,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,696 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,595,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2348 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

