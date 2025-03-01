Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.26. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 5.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 219,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

