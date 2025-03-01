Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $305.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

NYSE LOW opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $866,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,029,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

