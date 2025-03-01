Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20, with a volume of 816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lycos Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.45 million and a PE ratio of 12.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

