Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 215.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after buying an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

