Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $653,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.34.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

