Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.0% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

