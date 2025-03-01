Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Marblegate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

About Marblegate Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.