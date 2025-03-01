Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Short Interest Up 125.0% in February

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Marblegate Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905. Marblegate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.
About Marblegate Acquisition
