Maripau Wealth Management LLC Acquires 36,174 Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for 1.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 924,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 494,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122,330 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000.

BATS:DRSK opened at $28.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $556.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.3044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

