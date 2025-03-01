Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,448 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.