Maripau Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADME. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 166,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 275,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS ADME opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

