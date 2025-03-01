Maripau Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,829,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 905,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,056,000 after purchasing an additional 304,416 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

TLT stock opened at $92.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

