Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,108 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after buying an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $122,917,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $9.54 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.