Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FISR opened at $25.98 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (FISR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of fixed income ETFs classified within favorable sectors. FISR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

