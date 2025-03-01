Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,921 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 101,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $181.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.43.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.