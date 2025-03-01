Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.
PepsiCo Price Performance
NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.