Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.75 and last traded at $92.61. 4,667,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 13,108,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,778. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 239,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.