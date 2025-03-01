Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 98.1% in February

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Merck KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

Merck KGaA stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

About Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

