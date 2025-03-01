Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 97.1% from the January 31st total of 164,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

MESA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 106,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 757,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

