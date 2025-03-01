Metaverse Stocks To Follow Now – February 28th

NVIDIA, Accenture, and Globant are the three Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are actively involved in building or supporting virtual environments and mixed-reality experiences, often through technologies like virtual reality, augmented reality, and blockchain. These investments typically include firms in sectors such as gaming, digital real estate, and social media, aiming to capitalize on the growing convergence of physical and digital worlds. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $119.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,801,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,739,094. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.81. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded down $12.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,891. Accenture has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.33.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 323,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71. Globant has a 1-year low of $146.01 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

