Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Marina Go Acquires 6,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTSGet Free Report) insider Marina Go bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.21 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,832.50 ($12,939.44).

Metcash Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.

Metcash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.