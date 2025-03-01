Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) Insider Marina Go Acquires 6,500 Shares

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Get Free Report) insider Marina Go bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.21 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,832.50 ($12,939.44).
Metcash Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04.
Metcash Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metcash
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.