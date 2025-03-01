Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day moving average is $240.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

