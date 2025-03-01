Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,748 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

MCD stock opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.09. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

