MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 134.1% in February

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.12 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0192 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.
Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Government Markets Income Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.