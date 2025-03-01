MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 134.1% in February

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $3.12 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0192 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Government Markets Income Trust

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGF. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.