MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, an increase of 514.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 116,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 52,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,507. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

(Get Free Report)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.