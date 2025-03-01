Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires 2,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 265,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

