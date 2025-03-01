Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $1.22 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 871.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after buying an additional 16,706,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 860.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,786,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 827.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

