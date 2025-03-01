Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $296.10 and a 200-day moving average of $289.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

