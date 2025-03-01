Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $457.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $506.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.69. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.11 and a 52 week high of $624.80. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

