Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 454 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,217,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,587,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 185,210 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $192.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,881,919.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,461 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

