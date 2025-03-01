Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 568 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Veralto were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 8.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Veralto by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Veralto by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Veralto by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Veralto by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at $849,964.50. This trade represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock worth $1,150,366 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $99.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $85.70 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

