Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
