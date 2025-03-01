Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFY opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

