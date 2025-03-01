Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MTLHY remained flat at $26.60 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

