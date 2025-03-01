Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 521.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.