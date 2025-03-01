Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $611.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $640.60 and its 200-day moving average is $742.47. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

