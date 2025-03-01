Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Down 16.2% – Here’s What Happened

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).
MGAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
