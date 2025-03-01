Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Should You Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). Approximately 8,720,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average daily volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 270.85. The stock has a market cap of £604.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Advanced Materials last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

