Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 16.2% – Time to Sell?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) fell 16.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 270.85. The stock has a market cap of £604.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Research analysts expect that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

