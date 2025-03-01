Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Trading Down 16.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) traded down 16.2% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.49) and last traded at GBX 214.51 ($2.70). 8,720,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 1,583,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.22).
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 350 ($4.40) to GBX 320 ($4.02) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.
