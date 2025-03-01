Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 13.5 %
Shares of MCRUF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.