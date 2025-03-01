Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Morgan Advanced Materials Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of MCRUF traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $2.75. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

