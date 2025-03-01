Morgan Stanley Cuts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $304.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $313.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.86.

Primerica Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $289.86 on Friday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

